Switch from floating tabs to real tabs
-
Having real tabs was one of the reasons why I switched from Firefox to Vivaldi.
Now Vivaldi has introduced "floating tabs" which are, in fact, buttons.
How can I switch back to real tabs?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@matched
Hi, use Compact in Settings > Appearance:
-
Thanks.
This should be in the Tabs settings:Use tabs
Use buttons
-
@mib2berlin you should probably temporarily switch ui to compact for screenshot purposes
-
@matched ⇒ Restore Compact Menu and Density
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102219/how-to-switch-back-to-old-interface/2?_=1729780371461
-
@mikeyb2001 Didn't you understand my request?
-
@matched yes but im not a css guy and these threads are loading the forum today
-
@mikeyb2001 I don't get what my request has to do with CSS...
-
@matched that link provides directions to get the old UI back through settings
-
@mikeyb2001 Ok, you really didn't understand...
-
@matched said in Switch from floating tabs to real tabs:
@mikeyb2001 Ok, you really didn't understand...
if you were asking the Vivaldi team to Roll Back the Change or Provide a Toggle I Agree With You But were only 2 users
-
Hi,
Actually, you are posting on a catergory more related to Custom CSS
If that was by mistake and originally was a Feature Request, it will be moved.
Currently,
The only way to achieve your goal, is by a CSS Mod as mentioned.
-
alcesalces45
With "Compact", I'm losing the title bar that indicates the active window due to my accent color setting.
Why is that "floating tabs" stuff not optional ?? Virtually anthing else is on Vivaldi !
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@alcesalces45
Hi, I don't understand what Tile Bar meant.
Compact is just like Vivaldi 6.9 was.
I want to install 6.9 for other tests anyway, so I can check this.
Cheers, mib
-
alcesalces45
I said "title bar". I want Vivaldi to look like this (on one machine where I haven't installed the update yet):
I want to see clearly if a window has the focus or not. That doesn't work with the compact mode, as there is no more title bar.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@alcesalces45
Ah sorry, this is called native window in Vivaldi but title bar I understand now.
I have no time to test at moment but this is a theme setting of Windows. Windows draw the native window.
I am on Linux but I bet other user can help here.
Cheers, mib
-
@alcesalces45 said in Switch from floating tabs to real tabs:
I want to see clearly if a window has the focus or not.
That you can see in the taskbar.
-
@mib2berlin Regular or compact, my titlebar never followed the dark OS theme directive for the titlebar or the custom theme, which might be expected* so is not totally new for me.
The devtool, instead get a nice strawberry titlebar.
The relevant mica11 flag doesn't work and I honestly started to ignore the fact the overall UI is an huge patchwork between NT 3.x , 9x and 8.x
@alcesalces45 That might work if you enable the colors for taskbar/titlebar while on native
-
sajjadali123 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
alcesalces45
The problem is that the old design provides a normal Windows title bar. The new design in compact view does not.