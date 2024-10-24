Dashboard
I am on Linux LMDE, and have just upgraded to Vivaldi 7.
What settings do I need to have to see the dashboard? I tried various startpage settings but don't get the dashboard.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Go to Settings / Start Page / Dashboard
Check Enable Dashboard.
The Start Page tab will now show a Dashboard item at the top.
@edwardp said:
Check Enable Dashboard.
I had it enabled, but had startpage navigation checked as "hide". However, checking the "show on speed dial and dashboard" instead did not do the trick: I just get a blank page with no dashboard item at the top.
Here is what I have in the startup section:
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Granite1 Does the top of the Start Page look similar to this, with the entry for Dashboard? My settings are the same as what you show above.
@edwardp said:
Does the top of the Start Page look similar to this
Where is your screenshot?
@Granite1 Below the text in the above message.
@edwardp said:
Does the top of the Start Page look similar to this
Nope, not at all. I have a vertical set-up, so the icons you show are in the sidebar for me.
That sidebar does not show Speed dial nor dashboard.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Granite1
I guess you have start page navigation disabled, vertical or horizontal doesn't make a difference.
You can reach the settings on the start page gear icon.
@Granite1 I do not see options to add Speed Dial and/or Dashboard to the Panel.
@mib2berlin said:
I guess you have start page navigation disabled
Check out my 1st screenshot below.
@edwardp said:
I do not see options to add Speed Dial and/or Dashboard to the Panel.
So, does that mean Dashboard is not possible with my set-up?
@edwardp said:
It sounds like it.
OK, fair enough. Thanks for helping me to clear this up.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Nope, not at all. I have a vertical set-up, so the icons you show are in the sidebar for me.
There is no "vertical set-up" for the Start Page and the navigation bar.
Unless you're using custom CSS - are you?
A full-page screenshot of your Start Page might help understand what you're looking at.
@Aaron said:
How did you achieve the vertical display?
Can't remember and can't find a setting for it. I thought it was standard, but obviously not.
@Aaron said:
Does switching back to the system's default horizontal display instrument panel appear?
I don't want to give up horizontal real estate. Furthermore:
@mib2berlin said:
vertical or horizontal doesn't make a difference.
@Pathduck said:
A full-page screenshot of your Start Page might help understand what you're looking at.
I start with Last session
This is the only custom css I use:
/* CALENDAR */ /* Solid background colour for timed events and a radius; source: Pathduck @ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/755164 */ .cal-event-header { color: var(--colorCalendarFg); background: var(--colorCalendarBg); border-radius: var(--radius); } /* Solid background colour for all-day events */ .calendar-event.solid, .calendar-event.all-day { background-color: var(--colorCalendarBg); }
@Granite1
Are your startpage looks like this:
or, like this: