Where's the mail and feed side bar buttons?
Hi! after version 7 releasing where can we configure the email and feed buttons to always appear with the webpanels buttons?
@Maxrunner Only in panel bar of first opened regular window and when Vivaldi Mail is activated.
@Maxrunner I checked this. That is the view of a second window, there the envelop is missing.
Or try to reset the panel bar: hover a button, context menu→ Reset Toolbar to Default.
@Maxrunner Mail/feeds is not available in more than one window, by design.