WTF

sorry BUT i hat the GREAT Vivaldi browser exactly how i like it... so why do you take it on you to change my theme without asking?

would you like it if i just pass in your flat and rearrange everything because I think is better for you?

Please can i have my original theme back?? the one that came with Vivaldi before this last update?

thank you for YOUR understanding.

YES i love your browser and i use it as my main browser. And YES i am thankful for your work and the great experience you give us/me BUT i really dislike changes liket that.

thank you for YOUR understanding and sorry if i come in a bit harsh ... it just gets me.