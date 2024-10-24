Theme reset after newest update
-
As in title after newest update, 24.10.2024 theme automatically reseted itself.
I want to ask if there is anything I can do to recover old one.
Theme is not a big loss, but kinda irritating, there is also another thing I'm curious, is there any way to revert back to old icons?
-
@Szeniel You had not stored them with a own theme name before? You had changed settings in old Vivaldi default themes? The i fear the setting is lost.
-
@DoctorG My old theme just deleted itself, or more like it reverted, it was a copy of another theme.
Nevermind, I actually just found out how to change icons back to old ones, theme is not a big loss.
For anyone wondering:
-
@Szeniel Good that you found a solution.
Do store your current theme as a new theme under name f.ex. 4Szeniel . So you see what its is.
Next time when design changes come up nothing will change.
⇒ "Create a new theme"
-
@DoctorG I will for sure, I'm just worried that I will delete by accident or let it wander in abyss of everything and nothing.
-
WTF
sorry BUT i hat the GREAT Vivaldi browser exactly how i like it... so why do you take it on you to change my theme without asking?
would you like it if i just pass in your flat and rearrange everything because I think is better for you?
Please can i have my original theme back?? the one that came with Vivaldi before this last update?
thank you for YOUR understanding.
YES i love your browser and i use it as my main browser. And YES i am thankful for your work and the great experience you give us/me BUT i really dislike changes liket that.
thank you for YOUR understanding and sorry if i come in a bit harsh ... it just gets me.
-
Seems many users had changed themes in their used profiles. Sad.