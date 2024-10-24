Excited about the new design
Pietro12g56
Hey guys,
I just want to give you a big thanks for the design changes in the version 7, it is AMAZING!!!!
I am always worried about design changes because usually they are getting in the wrong direction (I notice this trend since 2012), but this one is the very first in many years that is really GREAT.
So great that I even wanted to contact support to praise them Instead I was directed to this forum.
Keep up the great work
@Pietro12g56 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.