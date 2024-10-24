How make Inactive Tabs more Contrasted?
Hi everyone. How can I make the colour of inactive tabs more contrasted, so that inactive tabs do not blend in with the background?
@pda UserCSS (Modification):
[aria-selected="false"] .tab { background-color: var(--colorAccentBgDarker) !important; }
Hi,
You would also play with Theme Colours and Transparency.
@DoctorG where do I need to do this? (which file or settings section?)
@pda Wait… Similar to ma post at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/787771 but do use the CSS code posted here in thread.
@Zalex108 this method does not work well on version 7.0.3 (Stable channel) stable (64 bit)
Not on Linux to check
@DoctorG it helped, but not quite as much as I wanted it to.
all the tabs became the same colour.
active and inactive tabs should have different colours, these colours should not blend in with the background.
@DoctorG
Would you check about this?
Is Linux or V7?
Regarding
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102221/how-make-inactive-tabs-more-contrasted/3
@pda Ah, i see happens with a dark theme.
Which color do you want for such unselected tabs?
[aria-selected="false"] .tab { background-color: var(--colorAccentBgDarker) !important; } .theme-dark [aria-selected="false"] .tab { background-color: darkgray !important; }
@DoctorG it's better, think I'll pick up colours myself from now on, thank you so much for help
Yes, good. Then you learn to patch the UI.
I rarely patch the Vivaldi UI for my needs.
thank you so much for help
You are welcome