V7 - can not delete Mails
Hi,
after upgrade to V7, deleting Mails seems to be broken.
Regards,
MG
mib2berlin Soprano
@mikegun
Hi, we need a bit of information.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version and in this case the mail provider.
EDIT: And in which folder it doesn't work.
Cheers, mib
Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5011)
Vivaldi is the newest Stable V7
Mailprovider is GMX e.g. (Inbox-Folder, Sent-Folder), IMAP
mib2berlin Soprano
@mikegun
I can reach a GMX account and can test this later today.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Just tested with gmx (.com), deleted new received e-mail from both IMAP Inbox and Trash folders, no issues. 7.0.3495.6 on Linux.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mikegun
Hi, no issues here to delete mails in my GMX account, I use Del or Shift+Del normally.
I have no idea why this is not working for you.
yojimbo274064400
Does the Mail Status report any warnings and / or errors?
It seems like I just had to wait for a while !