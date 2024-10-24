😲 alot of new people might be confused by the new defaults
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
considering there's youtube instructional videos using whats now called compact mode
-
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Zalex108 I didnt necessarily mean me considering ive been here long enough to know it was coming i mean the people we tell them try it out for the first time or that dont look at or never signed up for the forums yet that guide should be a Help Article imo
-
Changes happens.
In the meantime an Official Help is consideres by the Team, you can refer to that topic.