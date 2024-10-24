background back
I absolutely hate it that YOU decide that with version 7.x the background of MY vivaldi installation has to change. That's an absolute impudence.
I really urge you to in the future do silent updates/upgrades and not forcing the user to change their tast when you press them to do.
And how do I get back the former backgrounds (and I even hate it that I have to ask for it. I have better things to do. That is why yiou should NEVER interfere whith the settings I made)?
@michaa7 You had not created a own theme and saved it?
I fear you have to fetch older themes again and install.
mib2berlin Soprano
@michaa7
Hi, I got the same, Vivaldi should create a copy if the user change something in the theme settings but this doesn't happen.
This is not what the Vivaldi team want, this is a bug.
I investigate it at moment to file a bug report.
If you find the theme in @DoctorG link, unzip it and use only the old background image.
Then your other changes persists.
Cheers, mib