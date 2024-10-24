I absolutely hate it that YOU decide that with version 7.x the background of MY vivaldi installation has to change. That's an absolute impudence.

I really urge you to in the future do silent updates/upgrades and not forcing the user to change their tast when you press them to do.

And how do I get back the former backgrounds (and I even hate it that I have to ask for it. I have better things to do. That is why yiou should NEVER interfere whith the settings I made)?