Change gap in new V7 design
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, I don't like the big gap in the new V7 design and create my first mini mod.
I work so far but something is not correct, pinned tabs and the Vivaldi icon seems out of line.
I guess it is not so simple as I thought.
/********** Mib2 Density tab spacing bottom ****/ #tabs-tabbar-container, vivaldi { height: 26px !important; }
I would appreciate some help with this, mib
EDIT:
Warning! If you enable a 2-level tab stack, it will cause the second level to not be displayed.
oudstand Supporters
@mib2berlin for the vivaldi icon you need
.vivaldiinstead of just
vivaldiwithout the
..
Play around with
marginor
padding, especially with
margin-bottomor
padding-bottom.
mib2berlin Soprano
@oudstand
HI, I guess the usual copy/paste error.
I use now:
#tabs-tabbar-container, .vivaldi { padding-top: 0 !important; height: 26px !important; }
The
padding-top:is to remove the gap in windowed mode.
Thank you, mib
Hi,
This is reported:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102198/guide-v7-user-interface/4
@Aaron said
Warning!
If you enable a 2-level tab stack, it will cause the second level to not be displayed.
Any fix?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Zalex108
Hi, I am not experienced enough in CSS to provide a fix.
I will add the warning in the first post.
Cheers, mib