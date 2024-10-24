Hi, I don't like the big gap in the new V7 design and create my first mini mod.

I work so far but something is not correct, pinned tabs and the Vivaldi icon seems out of line.

I guess it is not so simple as I thought.

/********** Mib2 Density tab spacing bottom ****/ #tabs-tabbar-container, vivaldi { height: 26px !important; }

I would appreciate some help with this, mib