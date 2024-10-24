V7 | Cannot access extension options
algernonwasp
I have updated to Vivalidi 7.03, and now I cannot access the options of my extensions (via a right click on the extension icon, and then clicking op "Options").
I tried several, but they all end up on the same error:
@algernonwasp Tried Vivaldi Exit and restart?
Happens for every extension?
I can not reproduce it with 7.0.3495.6 Win 11.
I know that happens when you or a security tool had deleted browser profile subfolder
...\User Data\Default\Extensions\or its content.
Hi,
Had similar on a couple of Extensions, Both added from Dev Options as Load Unpacked.
Both restored restarting V.
You may also have a warning of those Extenions on the ://Extensions.
Try to restart and check what kind of Extenions they are.
Share the Names also.
algernonwasp
@DoctorG This folder is still there with all of its contents. So that does not seem to be the problem.
I tried restarting Vivaldi (and Windows for that matter), but the problem remains.
All of my extensions are also no longer showing their icons on the extensions page, but only a grey box with the first letter of their name.
In the toolbar, instead of icons I now see blue puzzle pieces.
I did not recently add any extensions. And this problem started when I updated to Vivaldi 7 (which is fully up-to-date).
Hi,
Add an screenshot of the extensions page to see what appears there.