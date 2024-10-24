Hide Window Icons? - ◻ X
hi
how to hide this
It should be like the picture below
my vivaldi is = 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (۶۴ bit)
windows 10
@Bahmank66 you can try this:
.window-buttongroup { display: none !important; } .sync-and-trash-container { position: absolute; left: 100vw; transform: translateX(-200%); width: max-content; }
Hello, where exactly should I enter this?
Can you guide me?
@Bahmank66 here you find a guide on how to apply CSS mods to Vivaldi.
@Bahmank66 Wait…
How to add User CSS Modification
Create a text file in Notepad Windows Editor (not Word or similar) with name
my_user.css
Copy next CSS code
.window-buttongroup { display: none !important; } .sync-and-trash-container { position: absolute; left: 100vw; transform: translateX(-200%); width: max-content; }
Paste in file
my_user.css
Save file in a own folder
UserCSS
Open
vivaldi://experiments/
Enable
Use CSS Modifications
Close tab
Open Settings → Appearance
Section
Custom UI Modifications
with Select Folder… select the previously created folder UserCSS in Windows folder dialog
Confirm the selection in dialog
Close settings
Restart Vivaldi
Thank you , the appearance has changed
@Bahmank66 Congrats!