Windows freezes after a view minutes of using Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6
Wicket1138
Since today my PC freezes when I use Vivaldi for more than two or three minutes. After the first reboot I have seen that Vivaldi has been updated which includes a new UI. I am using Firefox atm and the PC doesn't freeze so I assume this issue has to do with Vivaldi. Since the whole PC freezes, Vivaldi doesn't create a crash report.
My Specs:
HP EliteDesk 800 G5 SFF
Intel i7-8700
16GB Ram
Two AMD Radeon R7 430
Windows 11 Build 22631
@Wicket1138 Perhaps a GPU diver interaction issue.
Does Vivaldi start in command line (cmd.exe) with
start vivaldi --disable-gpu
If you harware has 2 GPUs disable the internal Intel GPU in BIOS or in Intel GPU setting app.
Wicket1138
Thanks for your reply. Will try during my break.
Wicket1138
@DoctorG I have started Vivaldi via the command line as you have suggested. My system didn't freeze. I have kicket out all but the necessary extensions and deactivated the Intel GPU. Then I restarted Vivaldi. So far, no issues. Thank you!
