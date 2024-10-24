Using tile in tab stak misbehave
Hello folks,
I wanted to double-check if the behavior I see is happening just to me, or it is a bug.
I use Tab Stack feature to group tabs related to the a task, and sometimes I need to Tile two tabs.
Everytime I tile two tabs in a tab stack, when I change orientation of the tile, all the tabs in the stack gets tiled as well.
Is this happening only to me?
Hi!
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
AFAIK,
You have to reselect the target tabs again and then change the layout.
Try that way,
You can also
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin Soprano
@Zalex108
Hi, reselect doesn't work, Vivaldi tile all tabs in the stack.
I think this is a bug, if another user can reproduce it you should report it to the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin Soprano
@udelledo
Hi, this is a bug, no need to report it:
VB-100023
Tab tiling within the tab stack incorrect
The report is confirmed.
Cheers, mib
Then I will not Update the Workstation since it will breake the current layout.
Got Lucky!