How increase the height of big dashboard widgets?
I am going to organize my new dashboard. There are 2 widget sizes available.
Additionally I need a full height for 2 of the widgets (small + big combined).
How is this to be done?
@Dancer18 It’s not done, there are 2 sizes. You would need to look into custom modification to change this, but not sure whether this is a bright idea. The automatic positioning and reflow of the widgets likely depends on their sizes.
Might be. However, I don't think that I'll change the position after first setting.
How can I modify it easily?
@Dancer18 Inspect UI, find out the name of the element, change its height with CSS.
I hope resizing and better placement of widgets will come, currently i do not use widgets lacking such feature.
I did so. However, only in Developer Tools of UI changing of height works.
I found these names for mail and speeddial:
.dashboard-widget Dashboard-EmailWidget
.dashboard-widget Dashboard-Shortcuts
I then added these css codes to my
custom.csswithout any effect:
.Dashboard-Widgets .dashboard-widget Dashboard-EmailWidget { height: 600px; } .Dashboard-Widgets .dashboard-widget Dashboard-Shortcuts { height: 600px; }
Have I missed something?
@Dancer18 Not necessarily. You can change the height in the devtools directly to test. It will hide behind other widgets, the page doesn’t expand to fit it. It’s not worth it in my opinion, but then again I don’t have the need. It might be possible to write a mod to make it work correctly and do exactly what you want, but this involves more than just setting the height. I’m not going to look into it.
I did and it worked there.
However, I agree not to invest in this topic because the missed feature will be added in near future I hope.