🍂What does your dashboard look like?🍂
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Here we can share dashboard skins if desired.
Suitable for this:
Custom dashboard widgets
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101613/custom-dashboard-widgets
@stardepp Please change your image.
The flashing can disturb people who are sensitive with seizures!
Thanks.
Nice. The gray theme is not too cold.
luetage Supporters Soprano
Still didn't play too much with the feature.
The screen misses the mail widget because I have to use (brr) outlook here
stardepp Translator Ambassador
There are many ways to change the weather in Wigdet.