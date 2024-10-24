"Stacked Tabs" search bar
Please implement a search bar with the new "Stacked Tabs" feature. In Vivaldi Snapshot 6.10.3498.4 , this basic feature is missing.
There could be an option to search in the stacked tabs name (by default) or also in the stacked tabs themselves.
Maybe displaying results within stacked tabs names first and following results of tabs themselves would be easier to find the wanted objects.
Please vote for similar feature request
Search in tabs
Although , yours is for stacked tabs only instead.
@3dvs Couldn't agree more