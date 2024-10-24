Alphabetize search engine list
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
it would be great to be able to alphabetize the search engine list especially for people with a ton of search engines saved
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 Just drag and drop them in Settings, Search, to whatever order you like. Rename them and edit nicknames to make them easier to use from the URL field.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Pesala that's how I've been doing it but Google seems to jump around sometimes it doesn't stay where I put it which of course it in the Gs then when I look at the list itsv completely different order from when I left settings