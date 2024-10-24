new window problem
PakcikKumar
why is it that whenever i press ctrl+n in private mode, there are two windows opened?
mib2berlin Soprano
@PakcikKumar
Hi, I can not reproduce this on 6.9 stable, Opensuse Linux, except you start the private window from the task bar icon not from an existing regular window.
I think this is a bug.
Cheers, mib
@PakcikKumar
It seems I was right, please report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
PakcikKumar
@mib2berlin thanks mate, I'll forward it
PakcikKumar
@mib2berlin should I send it here? anyway here is the bug number:
VB-110662
@PakcikKumar
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib
@PakcikKumar
Hi, there was already VB-101823 for this issue and it is marked as "in progress".
Your report is marked as duplicate.
Cheers, mib