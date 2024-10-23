Vivaldi browser popups in the lower right corner of the screen
Several times each hour one or more popups appear in the lower right corner of my screen. One is for a news site and the other is an ad. I would like to disable these popups.
Thanks
Hi,
Or an allowed notification for the News, or Ads as well.
Try:
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Then, if persists,
- Disable Extensions
Thank you Zalex108, I went to vivaldi://serviceworker-internals, searched for the entries for the popups and unregistered them.
Worked like a charm!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@kgash They are push notifications, and you have allowed some site(s) to send them to you when they asked for the permission.
Removing SWs will temporarily stop the notifications. Until you revisit the site(s) you allowed them from in the first place, then the SW will be reinstalled and you will get notifications again.
To block notifications permanently:
- Settings > Privacy & Security > Website Permissions
- Remove the sites you allowed to send you notifications
- Set Global Permissions to Notifications = Blocked