Bug with autoplay setting
When autoplay is disabled on specific website, browser blocks autoplay for every other sites.
@fckscl Which Vivaldi version?
Which Windows version?
Example URL where it fails?
@fckscl Confirmed for Vivaldi 7.0.3495.2 (RC1) + 7.0.3495.5 (RC2) / Win 11 23H2.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG My report got VB-110652 number
I reported this bug about 3 months ago, but unfortunately they didn't do anything to fix it
@fckscl I confirmed it.
@cleuton4k Sad, but not all reported bugs can be fixed fast or have high priority.