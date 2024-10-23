Passwords export
Passwords export from menu don't work, i had to use settings and export there, i just get empty file from menu export.
Latest 7.0 and Win11.
@iPristy Yes, CSV is empty, no logins exported in 7.0 RC2.
Worked in last 6.10 Snapshot.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
VB-110651 Passwords export from menu produces an empty file
@iPristy Confirmed by me.