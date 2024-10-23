Vivaldi recording screen activity?
Why am I seeing this?
MBPro M1 latest MacOS version, etc. Latest Vivaldi version as of 10/2024
qjava Vivaldi Team
That's a new macOS permission dialog added in macOS Sequoia that's ask for a screen/audio recording permission.
Vivaldi is requesting that permission, for example, to make Screen Share work on certain webpages.
Why would I see it immediately after Vivaldi is launched but no page/site has been loaded/requested yet. Just opened the app and got this message. I would understand if I was in a screen sharing meeting site/page but I wasn't.
qjava Vivaldi Team
Do you remember granting Vivaldi permission to screen recording prior to this?
If you did, I believe it is a macOS doing - asking for a 'renewal' of the permission previously granted, that happened for a couple of others apps for me, when I upgraded to Sequoia.
Not sure whether would be related:
chrome://settings/content?search=Automatically+remove+permissions+from+unused+sites
maximvasiljev
macOS Sequoia 15.1 is expected to fix this issue − a lot of people complained about pop-up-with-permission-prompts overload
For now there's an app for that — https://www.reddit.com/r/macapps/comments/1fnkpf6/made_an_app_to_stop_the_recurring_screen_capture/
@maximvasiljev Ok thanks. Makes sense