How to prevent auto-reloading sites deactivating the reader view?
Hello everyone,
I've come across this problem in various news sites. You activate the reader view but due to that site's frequent auto-reloads, you can't read the article without the reader view being automatically deactivated many times. Is there a fix to this?
Thanks in advance...
My System:
Windows 11 Home Single Language
Version 23H2
OS build 22631.4317
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
mib2berlin Soprano
@sanon
Hi, please add links to such pages for other users to test.
Vivaldi and OS version would be also good to know.
Cheers, mib