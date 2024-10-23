Privacy Statistics are not Reset
-
I can reproduce this bug if "Show Privacy Statistics" is assigned to a keyboard shortcut.
"Show Privacy Statistics" is actually shown twice in the settings for keyboard shortcuts.
I had to assign my shortcut to the second occurrence for the shortcut to work.
Using that shortcut and then selecting "Reset Statistics" is what seems to cause this bug.
After an immediate restart, the old stats are still there.
-
@AllanH Reset stats does not show up in current tab, but if you open a new tab or window the counts are 0.
Tested with 7.0 Stable/Snapshot and 6.10 Snapshot.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DoctorG
Hm, not for me, I can restart Vivaldi open a new tab or anything, I get the old values back if I open it with a shortcut.
EDIT: On OpenSuse Linux
-
@DoctorG
I wasn't aware that opening a new tab or window was necessary.
As mib2berlin posted, if you do a restart first, opening a new tab or window still shows the old stats.
Thanks...
-
@AllanH said in Privacy Statistics are not Reset:
if you do a restart first, opening a new tab or window still shows the old stats.
Oh, yes. Strange bug!
I can confirm on 7.0.3495.5 Windows 11.
And updated bug report in tracker.
-
Someone can correct me if I'm wrong, but it looks like both counts are never 0 even after a restart.
The only way they are changed and remain the same after a restart is if you do the Reset and then visit a site that adds to those counts.
Maybe this will be fixed with the next release.
-
@AllanH correct, the reset does not stay after a restart to 0.