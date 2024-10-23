Vivaldi 7.0 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3495.5
Today’s snapshot is the second release candidate for 7.0 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
@Ruarí
How can we reset Dashboard back to standard?
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@doctorg: You can't really but I'm not sure why you would want to. We expect you to tweak and change them to your own needs, kind of like bookmarks. Since they aren't traditional settings, you do not need a reset.
If you just want to know what the defaults look like now, open a clean profile.
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
@doctorg: Your Dashboard and Widget setup is stored in Settings. We have not added an option to reset it. You can remove all your widgets to clear their settings and add the ones you want back. For testing purposes, you may want to use a separate install/profile.
Ah, ok, not implemented yet. No problem for me to check in fresh profile which are the default widgets.
@Zalex108 Thanks, i can edit the JSON file
@doctorg: not just not implemented. No plans to.
@Ruarí No problem for me. Not important.
I just asked whether i missed some (experimental) settings.
Hi, there!
I’m using Momentum Dash with Start Page -> Controlled by Extension enabled in settings. There’s a high chance (although not guaranteed) that new tabs will crash. Seems to happen in RC 1 and RC 2, but not in 6.9.
The best way to reproduce:
- Install the Momentum Dash extension and enable aforementioned setting.
- Create a lot of tabs in quick succession (Cmd+T/Ctrl+T).
- One, more, or all of the tabs will show the dead bird icon.
Tested on macOS Sequoia on M2 chipset with both upgraded stable build (to RC1) and clean snapshot (RC2). Not reproducible on 6.9.
Passwords export don't work from menu, i just got empty list, but it does work from settings.
I had to reinstall, clean with Revo, i had 6.9 64bit on with 7.0 32bit and i guess one shared profile it was a nightmare to get this fixed.
@AltCode added some stable builds for you.