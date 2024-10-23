vivaldi does not have an option to block fingerprint tracking
stephen20241010
vivaldi does not have an option to block fingerprint tracking
we need to block ( at least partly block ) those fingerprint tracking
ZZalex108
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29011/browser-fingerprinting-protection
Please,
Continue there.
Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the Search Function.
Plus LonM's
Thank you
ZZalex108