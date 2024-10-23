PWA File Associations Not Working
I have Photopea installed as a PWA on Vivaldi, and I want to set it as my default for opening PSD files. Whenever I try to do this, Photopea doesn't show up as an option when asking Windows to open these files. Any help?
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Do this worked before?
Do this work on Chrome or another browser?
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108 Hey, a few pieces of info
OS: Windows 11 24H2
Vivaldi Version: 6.9 Latest Stable
This worked on Chrome and Edge (though the latter is to be expected)
This has never worked to my knowledge
Ok,
Will be needed someone on 24H2 also to verify.
BTW,
The Chromium version would be different between each other.
@ali05 said in PWA File Associations Not Working:
This worked on Chrome and Edge (though the latter is to be expected)
I can confirm this.
On Edge the PWA is added in Windows Settings / Apps / StandardApps and file type .psd can be selected.
But not for Vivaldi PWA.
Tested on Vivaldi 6.9 and 7.0 Windows 11 23H2.
@ali05 said in PWA File Associations Not Working:
This has never worked to my knowledge
Yes, never worked in Vivaldi Stable and Snapshots.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.