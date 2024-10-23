Vivaldi no sync extensions
nandobazuca3
When I change computers and reinstall Vivaldi and finally log into my sync account, it syncs everything except my extensions, which I always have to download again.
This is a feature that made me abandon Opera and go to Firefox and Chrome, but I really like Vivaldi and I hope this is implemented.
exist other solution?
mib2berlin Soprano
@nandobazuca3
Hi, it is implemented, I had to sync a new profile for testing today and it sync all my extensions immediately.
The question is why does it not work for you.
Did you sync "All"?
nandobazuca3
@mib2berlin de fato era isso🥰
sabe dizer se havera extensões para a versão android?
mib2berlin Soprano
@nandobazuca3
Manchmal kann das Leben einfach seine.
The Chromium developer have to implement this, I fear there is nothing planed.
Cheers, mib