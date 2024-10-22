Copy/paste issue
hornetster
Seems to have started happening in the last week, or so, but when I try to copy from one tab, to another, I end up with an earlier copy, and doesn't matter how many times I go back and copy, will always get the 'old' one when trying to paste.
If I copy, then go external and paste somewhere else, pastes OK, but then going back and pasting in the other tab, still pastes the old stuff.
Thanks.
@hornetster How had you installed Vivaldi?
Which Desktop Environment?
Which OpenSuse version?
hornetster
@DoctorG
Yeah, sorry, I missed that...
Tumbleweed (Up to date) 16GB RAM
Vivaldi (latest version - not in that OS at the moment, will update later...)
Plasma (6.2.1?)
It is also VERY specific problem, I beleive... Have noticed it 2 or 3 times, on a couple of days, with different tabs, but unless I remember specifically, hard to reproduce.
I know today was between a Facebook tab, and a Google maps tab.
Will try and pin it down a bit more.
Thanks.
Don't forget of this
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102126/copy-paste-issue/2
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@DoctorG I opened VB-110225 for a similar issue with openSUSE, not able to paste from external applications into Vivaldi. Unsure as to whether it is actually a KDE issue.
@edwardp I had such with KDE; too. I will check VB-110225.
@edwardp @hornetster
Had you tested X11 instead of Wayland? could be Wayland related.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@DoctorG Occurrs on both Wayland and X11.