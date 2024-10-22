Solved Can't install in LUbuntu
-
I can't install Vivaldi in LUbubtu, all I get is: “can’t satisfy dependencies”. Any help would be appreciated.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@wolft75
Hi, which version of Lubuntu is this and do you try to install the .deb pakage?
You can try the snap package, to my knowledge it include all dependencies.
https://snapcraft.io/vivaldi
-
@mib2berlin Lubuntu 24 and yes it was the .deb package. Your suggestion is working, so thanks.
-
ZZalex108 marked this topic as a question
-
ZZalex108 has marked this topic as solved