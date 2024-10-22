Vivaldi 7.0 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3495.1
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for 7.0 for desktop and notebooks.
RC builds at last, yay!
Wait a minute…
This snapshot will be updated in the future to add pre-release links to equivalent builds for the stable channel.
barbudo2005
I knew it was going to be 7.0 and not 6.10. It is of course cooler or come adblocker thingies?
I don't know why the Dashboard is not visible despite the dashboard option being enabled.
@altcode: The full set is not built yet but I wanted to get these out so we could get testing as soon as possible. The stable stream builds should be ready for me to push public in a few hours.
@archit2006: Can you show me the bit of your UI just below the tab bar
HalleAndert
No feeds are displayed if you select all subscribed feeds. This bug was already fixed and now reappears.
@HalleAndert It is not the same bug actually, though I see why it looks like that to you.
Ok yes we see it and have a fix internally. We can get that fix in before this goes final.
@archit2006: Ok, I know what is happening. Turn this on (temporarily):
@Ruarí oh I understand. I thought I’d just be a bit dramatic in this case
I like to use the stable stream RCs, but I can totally wait
@Pesala
Hi, reply to the status thread, VB-110397 is not confirmed because two testers could not reproduce it, me neither.
I am on Linux at moment but will check on Windows 11 later.
Cheers, mib
@Ruarí Thanks a lot. It resolved!!
Pesala Ambassador
I still see it on RC1, also in a New Private Window.
The problem disappears if I Reset the Vivaldi Button Menu.
-
HalleAndert
@ruarí: Yey, that's good news.
@Pesala
I am sorry but I can't reproduce it in regular and private window.
One other tester was on Windows 11 too but I can't imagine this play a role here.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pesala
Hm, I never change it because I rarely use it.
Will test a bit more.
Can't sleep and after midnight testing, can't fully test, some sites want send security code to check on what browser am on, so it's time to put the horse in the stable.️
@Pesala
I mess up the Vivaldi Button Menu, add, remove, move entries and restart Vivaldi.
The checkmarks in the View menu are always in sync.
Did you check this in a clean profile?