New Bookmark locks up Vivaldi
Whenever I Bookmark a new Web Site, then drag it to the appropriate folder in my Bookmarks list, Vivaldi locks up entirely. I am unable to move around in the Web Site I bookmarked or use any other Vivaldi feature. It is then necessary for me to completely restart my laptop in order to proceed. The new bookmark works just fine, as do other Vivaldi features, but it is quite aggravating to restart my laptop each time I add a new Bookmark.
Will appreciate any "fixes," please.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin Soprano
@jblanche
Hi, what do you meant with "Bookmarks List"?
Bookmark panel, bar or page?
Does it happen with existing bookmarks, too?
I mean the list of bookmarks I accumulate on the left side, which I assume is the bookmark panel, but not sure what it is called. It is the group of my bookmarks just below the Vivaldi menu, and the list pops up when I click on the small flag icon.
No, Vivaldi does not lock up when I use bookmarks, except for the first time or when I have added a new bookmark. Once I restart Vivaldi everything works just fine, including the new bookmark.
Thank you for your reply.
- Have you ten-thousands or more bookmarks?
- Do you use extensions?
If yes. try to disable all in Extension Manager (Ctrl+Shift+E) and check if bookmarking works.
Then enable one extension, test again to add a new bookmark, and so on until it fails, the last activated is the bad extension.
- Which security tools do you run on your Windows?
Could be a security tool scans the Bookmarks fie on each change.
I use the Windows 10 default security software and Vivaldi's ad and pop-up blocker. Neither of those have caused any problems.
Yes, on four extensions: Calculator; uBlock Origin; Poper Blocker; and, Cleaner-History and Cache Clean. I like your idea of trying those one-by-one to see if one causes the bookmark problem.
Thanks for your suggestion.
P.S. I have fewer than 50 bookmarks.
@jblanche Ah, ok. Then it is not the size of the bookmarks database causing your issue.
@jblanche said in New Bookmark locks up Vivaldi:
and Vivaldi's ad and pop-up blocker
If you run uBlockOrigin you do not need Vivaldi Blocker.
Deactivate it completely in Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Ad Blocking.
-
Will do. Thanks again for these suggestions.
Problem solved, at least to a practical level. By accident I discovered that if I leave the Site open that I have just bookmarked and moved to its appropriate folder, Vivaldi has locked up. However, if I close the Site, then re-open it again after it has been filed, Vivaldi works normally. De-activating Vivaldi Blocker made no difference, though I will de-activate if it is redundant and no longer necessary if using uBlock Origin.
It still seems odd that I cannot use the web site I have just bookmarked while I am filing it, renaming, or moving it around. I must close it first, then everything works fine after it is re-opened. At least I won't need to close then re-open Vivaldi to get it to work again.
@jblanche Do you like to share the URL of the page which can not be bookmarked without freeze?
The problem I have described occurred with every new bookmark I added to my list.
You've been provided with the steps to follow to troubleshoot since the beginning
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102121/new-bookmark-locks-up-vivaldi/2
Yes. I am using this now. Thank you.
@jblanche A idea for a test if bookmarks database is broken:
- Start Vivaldi
- If using Vivaldi Sync, disable it
- Open File → Export → Export Bookmarks and save HTML file
- Close Vivaldi
- Start Windows Explorer
- Go to C: \ Users \ YOURUSERNAME \ Appdata \ Local \ Vivaldi \ User Data \
- Open profile sub folder
Default
- Copy the file
Bookmarksto a safe place (as a backup)
- Delete file
Bookmarksin subdolder
Default
- Start Vivaldi
- Open File → Import from Applications or Files → Select from import popup's dropdown Bookmarks HTML file
- Button Choose file
- In Windows file dialog select previously saved bookmarks_23_10_2024.html
- confirm with Open
Now open Bookmarks Manager (Ctrl+B)
Do you see a folder Imported with all your bookmarks?
If all your bookmarks are there, you could drag out of bookmark folder all needed into top of bookmark manager tree.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmark-manager/#Organizing_bookmarks
See:
Now delete the unneeded Imported bookmark folder
Try if adding a bookmark in address field works now
Please ask if you do not understand all, sometimes my description missing something, i am no 100% perfect over the day.