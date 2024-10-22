I mean the list of bookmarks I accumulate on the left side, which I assume is the bookmark panel, but not sure what it is called. It is the group of my bookmarks just below the Vivaldi menu, and the list pops up when I click on the small flag icon.

No, Vivaldi does not lock up when I use bookmarks, except for the first time or when I have added a new bookmark. Once I restart Vivaldi everything works just fine, including the new bookmark.

Thank you for your reply.