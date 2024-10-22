Pinned tabs in tab stack close with Cmd-W
-
SanjayVyas
If a pinned tab is part of a tab stack, Cmd-W still closes it even though the setting is "Do not close pinned tabs"
-
devguydavid
I, too, am seeing this on Mac OS with version 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (arm64). I'm trying to move from Arc and am attempting to recreate some of the features of pinned tabs I liked there. Steps:
- Check the "Don't Close Pinned Tabs" option in Settings -> Tabs -> Pinned Tabs.
- Open a couple of tabs.
- Create a tab stack with those tabs.
- Pin the tab stack.
- Open one of the tabs in the stack.
- Attempt to close the stack (cmd-w, click the X).
Expected result:
- The tab doesn't close.
Actual result:
- The tab closes.