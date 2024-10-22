Open in tag stack all bookmarks in the folder
Aaron Translator
I would like to add a command to the bookmark folder: Open in stack (all bookmarks in the folder)
Tried:
- Existing internal commands are not enough to achieve through the command chain method.
- The workspace can be implemented, but it is not what I want. Because labels between different workspaces are not visible on the same screen, and switching is troublesome.
Pesala Ambassador
@Aaron Please vote for / comment on the existing request.
ZZalex108 locked this topic
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests