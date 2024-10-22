Open all bookmarks in a folder into a new tabstack one time.
-
Aaron Translator
Some pages from different domains need to be open in the same tab stack at the same time. So I want to add a menu item, right click on bookmark folder -> "Open in tab stack"
How to do it?
Note:
Multiple such tab stacks need to be open at the same time.
I don't want to preserve any history.
And don't use workspace.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Aaron said in Open all bookmarks in a folder into a new tabstack one time.:
And don't use workspace.
Workspaces are the perfect way to do this. Not only are tab stacks remembered, but also tab tiling.
- Open the bookmarks from a folder in a new window
- Stack them
- Arrange them however you wish, in tiles, etc.
- Save all tabs in the current window as a workspace
- Use the Workspaces Panel to open, edit, rename, and delete workspaces
-
Aaron Translator
@Pesala The workspace isn't perfect. It saves a record of open tabs. I don't want any open tabs to be recorded after I close the program.