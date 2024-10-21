Nuova Snapshot Desktop 6.10.3494.37
Più vicino al rilascio del Cruscotto – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3494.37
Nella snapshot di oggi abbiamo... sorpresa, sorpresa... altre correzioni al Cruscotto. "Siamo già arrivati?"
Problemi noti
[Mail] Impossibile fare clic sul pulsante Vai all'ultimo (VB-110592)
Changelog
- [Address bar][Crash] After search by request (VB-109022)
- [Dashboard][Mail] Stopping and then re-starting the mail client gives error (VB-110518)
- [Dashboard][Mail] Widget keeps message that has been permanently deleted (VB-110498)
- [Dashboard][Mail] Widgets for Mail and Feeds should show 10 messages instead of 5 (VB-110578)
- [Dashboard][Tasks][Panel] Visual flickering in Tasks panel when creating or marking done (VB-110430)
- [Dashboard][Web widget] Address field does not get [not secure] for URLs that get warning triangles (VB-110486)
- [Dashboard][Web widget] Address field should show ‘about:blank’ for empty URLs (VB-110525)
- [Dashboard][Web widget] Address field should show phishing and malware sites as dangerous (VB-110522)
- [Dashboard][Web widget] Context menu in suggests you can use keyboard shortcuts but you can’t (VB-110524)
- [Downloads] Hide download icon tray when overlayed with progress bar (VB-110523)
- [Mail] Long contact text in to: field causes issue with spacing and overflow (VB-104234)
- [Tabs] Outline of stacked tab is incorrect (VB-110500)
- [Toolbar editor] Update button icon missing in editors (VB-110494)
- [Windows] Document icons need further updating (VB-110016)