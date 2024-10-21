Sync menus custom setting
Hi!
I’m very love Vivaldi customization of all context menus — for example I always move to top level "Inspect" (from submenu Developer), and remove unusual print options.
But seems this settings doesn’t sync via Vivaldi cloud – I tried on macOS with stable and snapshot versions.
Should menus be synchronized in theory? or maybe possibly to transfer these settings somehow?
Pathduck
@maximvasiljev Hi - custom menus are not in Sync unfortunately.
However, if you find the files:
contextmenu.json
mainmenu.json
in the profile folder (look in Help > About) you can copy them to another installation.
Just make sure they are both running the same version. DO NOT mix Stable and Snapshot config files.
Thanks a lot!
But what if I try to transfer settings from an old version to a new one? (this is the main use case)
@Pathduck , do you know any other special json files with settings that are not synchronized via cloud?
Pathduck
@maximvasiljev said in Sync menus custom setting:
But what if I try to transfer settings from an old version to a new one? (this is the main use case)
You are free to try of course, it's your responsibility if things break
Copying files around in profile folders is not supported anyway so if things break after doing that it's not a problem for Vivaldi.
Note also the content of the README file:
Vivaldi settings and storage represent user-selected preferences and information and MUST not be extracted, overwritten or modified except through Vivaldi defined APIs.
do you know any other special json files with settings that are not synchronized via cloud?
Not really, most important things are in Sync already.
