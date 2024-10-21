You Tube Android
I want to watch YouTube on my Vivaldi on Android device. When I click on the YouTube link, it always redirects me to YouTube app. I don't want it. Can anybody share any workaround?
mib2berlin Soprano
@stednorfos
Hi, you meant click a YT link in Vivaldi or in an external app?
For internal links "Stay in browser" has to be enabled in Settings > Content Settings.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I've tried "Stay in the browser" but it still opened YT app while I clicked the YouTube.com in Vivaldi browser.
@stednorfos Sorry,After restarting the app,it worked. Thanks a lot