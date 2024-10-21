Downloads to be removed once dragged out from side bar
-
crhdesign04
Under Downloads side bar:
There is no reason to use the Drag from feature if the file still stays there in the downloads folder.
How can we set up a button or always remove the file from the downloads folder once we drag it to a new location?
At this time, I still click the little folder next to the file downloaded, which opens my Downloads folder. From there I move the file.
Love to save time doing this per above. Can be a great feature!!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@crhdesign04
Hi, you post this in the mail section but I guess it was meant as feature request.
I guess a moderator can move it.
Cheers, mib
-
crhdesign04
Hi,
I didn't know if I missed a way of doing this.
I guess a feature request. Just needs to delete from downloads once moved. Seems silly to have 2 of the same files now. (?)
Can't use this existing (cool) feature yet.
Thanks for moving it!