Under Downloads side bar:

There is no reason to use the Drag from feature if the file still stays there in the downloads folder.

How can we set up a button or always remove the file from the downloads folder once we drag it to a new location?

At this time, I still click the little folder next to the file downloaded, which opens my Downloads folder. From there I move the file.

Love to save time doing this per above. Can be a great feature!!