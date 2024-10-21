Restrict fetching emails older than 'n' years . N configurable
I added Gmail account to vivaldi mail client.
It fetched even 8-year-old messages.
I need a setting that allows setting time period where emails older than such time period will not be fetched.
yojimbo274064400
@3dvs, see if the Sync Options achieve what you want, as highlighted in example below:
@yojimbo274064400 thats just for offline viewing. It still showed me mails to vivaldi account from February even though setting is just for a month.
I dont even want mails older than set time to appear in vivaldi mail client.
@3dvs that would require a feature request (and ideally moving this thread to the feature request section on the forum). It's common for email clients that all headers are downloaded and shown, and that the time restriction is in place mainly to limit the data volume.
A workaround would be to mark all emails that are older than you are interested in and mark them (in bulk) as archived, which means they are still generally available but out of sight if you don't show archived emails.
yojimbo274064400
@3dvs said in Restrict fetching emails older than 'n' years . N configurable:
@yojimbo274064400 thats just for offline viewing. It still showed me mails to vivaldi account from February even though setting is just for a month.
AFAICS the option does not just affect offline view but also what is downloaded when online and it is not applied retrospectively, i.e. changing from A week to A day will not remove messages already downloaded and older than a day.
NB messages that do not meet the set Sync Options' criteria only appear to partially download the message body to provide a preview in listing; when a message is select its complete body is downloaded.
I dont even want mails older than set time to appear in vivaldi mail client.
As @WildEnte mentioned earlier, post a feature request; it would be help to state your expectation regarding already downloaded messages that no longer meet the Sync Options' criteria
