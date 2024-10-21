How to disable preview tab?
the preview tab always doesn't disappear automatically also it pops up at top, so it's kinda annoying and i can't find an option to disable it
Device: Lenovo Pad Pro 12.7
Android: 14
System: ZUI 16
Vivaldi: 6.9.3451.114
mib2berlin Soprano
@yizhouuu
Hi, this looks like a tablet.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
@mib2berlin
sry for the info missing, i had edited the post
@yizhouuu said in How to disable preview tab?:
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@yizhouuu
AFAIK, this option is going to be removed or at least get some work done on it, because as you've noticed yourself, it doesn't work as expected.