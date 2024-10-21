[bug?] Incorrect size of images in image properties
-
Just checking if this is a bug.
The size of the images shown in the image properties panel is different than the image file properties saved to disk.
Vivaldi:
File:
It looks as if Vivaldi showed the value in kB/MB, which came from dividing the number of bytes by the decimal value (1000), not a multiple of 1024.
Test file.
Vivaldi 6.10.3494.33
-
@Gregor That was reported to bug tracker, but rejected and will not be changed.
VB-102117 "File size reported in kilobytes (base 10) instead of kibibytes (base 2) in Image Properties" - Will not do.
Why is the size in 1024 Bytes so important? Nobody thinks in blocksizes of hard drives.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Gregor
Hi, was not a discussion about how Vivaldi show the file size in downloads?
Iirc it was the same kB/MB value but I can confirm it in the image properties in Vivaldi.
-
@DoctorG said in [bug?] Incorrect size of images in image properties:
Why is the size in 1024 Bytes so important? Nobody thinks in blocksizes of hard drives.
I am oldskool and since the 80s we thought about filesizes and ram amounts in powers of 2, not powers of 10.
Whatever the modern HD manufactures think, my mind can't be changed, we're talking about computers, not grams of bread
-
Not a bug, SI units are used, that was a decision of Vivaldi team.
I am happy to see that metrical units are important for a browser produced in Europe.
-
@iAN-CooG Yes, my oldfashioned Adobe Bridge shows 15,4 MB.