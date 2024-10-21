Image panning/scrolling + maximizing to window
As the Image Autosizer extension (https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/image-autosizer/kbbmeeflfcjnbeelhinbnlmdjmekfhbm) will stop working soon due to MV3 and there is no alternative, it would be good to implement in Vivaldi at least 2 most important features that improve basic image viewing.
- When image is larger than window - panning/scrolling with left-click. In the extension it's with inertial movement, but basic ability to left-click pan would be enough:
- When image is smaller than window - maximizing to the window's width or height:
Pesala Ambassador
If you have a middle mouse button, panning of large images is excellent.