reposition extention in vivaldi
sounds silly but i am not able to reposition /reorder the extention in vivaldi like chrome in bar.
want to move ublock in second.
mib2berlin Soprano
@aryanraj
Hi, hold Ctrl and the drag should work:
EDIT: I see now your MacOS tag, this work on Linux and Windows, no idea about MacOS.
Hold down the Ctrl/⌘* key.
Drag the Extensions button to your preferred location.
*On macOS, release the ⌘ key before you release the mouse button.
Source: Move_extensions
@DoctorG yes worked, i was using the cmd but leaving the mouse first. it is solved.