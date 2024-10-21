Option to remove whitespace from selected word on double click
The only extension that has this feature will be disabled soon https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/oddspace/jnmgaljhnlbogedbhgdhhbebchemeadh due to MV3.
Please add an option to remove trailing whitespace from the selected word when you make double click select.
This should be easy as the extension's code is very simple:
'use strict'; document.body.addEventListener('dblclick', function(){ let select = window.getSelection(); const nbsp = ["\u200A","\u2006","\u2009","\u0020","\u2005","\u205F","\u2008","\u2004","\u2002","\u3000","\u2003","\u202F","\u00A0","\u2007","\u200B"]; if(select.anchorNode.nodeType == 1){ let activeEl = document.activeElement; let activeElTagName = activeEl ? activeEl.tagName.toLowerCase() : null; if ((activeElTagName == 'textarea') || (activeElTagName == 'input' && /^(?:text|search|password|tel|url)$/i.test(activeEl.type))){ let txt = activeEl.value.slice(activeEl.selectionStart, activeEl.selectionEnd); if ((txt != " ")&&(txt != "")){ let div = 0; for(let i=txt.length-1; i>0; i--){if(nbsp.indexOf(txt[i]) != -1) div++; else break;} activeEl.selectionStart = activeEl.selectionStart; activeEl.selectionEnd = activeEl.selectionEnd-div; } } } if(select.anchorNode.nodeType == 3){ if(select.extentOffset != 0){ let txt = String(select.getRangeAt(0)); if ((txt != " ")&&(txt != "")){ let div = 0; for(let i=txt.length-1; i>0; i--){if(nbsp.indexOf(txt[i]) != -1) div++; else break;} let range = document.createRange(); range.setStart(select.anchorNode,select.anchorOffset); range.setEnd(select.focusNode,select.extentOffset-div); select.removeAllRanges(); select.addRange(range); } } } return false; }, false);
Trying to make a JS mod https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1#:~:text=Adding Functionality (JS) doesn't work for me.
barbudo2005
You should try my suggestion in the Stylus post or Tampermonkey (or Violentmonkey)
JS Mods are for UI. User.Js are for pages.
Where is this post?
barbudo2005
Pesala Ambassador
It is very easy to remove the white space from a selection already:
- Double-click the word
- Drag slightly to the left
An option would be better, but this is a simple workaround.
Duplicate of Don’t select space after the word when double-clicking
