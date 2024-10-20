I can't access yandex.com
-
I can't access the yandex.com website, although it works in other browsers and also works in version 6.10, but not in version 6.9 which I'm using now.
w10
6.9.3447.54
-
@cleuton4k Blocked Third Party Cookies and Vivaldi Blocker can cause this.
Tried with a fresh profile and it worked.
-
lazymonkey2
@cleuton4k happens to me too
-
@cleuton4k said in I can't access yandex.com:
it works in other browsers
No, not in Chromium 130.
I guess it is some Chromium core trouble in Vivaldi.
-
I can open it sometimes in Guest Profile. Tell if that works for you.
-
Had added a bug report
VB-110591 "yandex.com does not open" - Confirm.
-
@DoctorG It started working again, I don't know if it was because of something I did, as I tried several ways. But this needs to be investigated as this is not the first time this has happened. even because it's not just happening to me
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@cleuton4k
Hi, it's not the first time in any browser, if you search a bit you get the same questions in Opera forums, Reddit, or for Firefox.
It stop working for some hours or even days and then it work again.
I test it today several times and sometimes it work and sometimes I got the error page.
Cheers, mib
-
I played around with it for a bit. I tried to delete all Yandex related cookies but one cookie persisted. I then went to the underwater settings with chrome://settings. There I could the remaing Yandex cookie which fixed it.
On the Snapshot I could access yandex.com/images first, then deleting the Yandex cookie in the underwater settings, allowed me to go to yandex.com.
A bit odd route but it seems to work; for now.
-
lazymonkey2
yes now it works for me too.