Sync – what takes precedence over another?
-
oyv Supporters
Hello
I have Sync enabled on two decies – same username.
I don't know if these settings should be synced, but I have significantly slimmed down the right-click menus on one device. They do not transfer to the other. Were they supposed to?
And when using both browsers concurrently, how does the magic behind Sync know whichever sync takes presedence over the other one? Like how does it work?
I hope my questions were understandable and that someone is able to explain it to me. Thanks.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@oyv said in Sync – what takes precedence over another?:
Were they supposed to?
Hi and no, such settings are not synced like command chains, keyboard shortcuts and many more.
Sync is a work in progress, the Vivaldi team add more in each update but it is still a lot to do.
Sync work additive and the this no first device, if you add a bookmark on system one the information is uploaded to the sync server.
All other devices will get the new bookmark if they connect to sync the next time.
Cheers, mib
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop