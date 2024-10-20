Hello

I have Sync enabled on two decies – same username.

I don't know if these settings should be synced, but I have significantly slimmed down the right-click menus on one device. They do not transfer to the other. Were they supposed to?

And when using both browsers concurrently, how does the magic behind Sync know whichever sync takes presedence over the other one? Like how does it work?

I hope my questions were understandable and that someone is able to explain it to me. Thanks.