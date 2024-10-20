Solved Too much data written in the history
So I was browsing google earth and after a mere 15 minutes I have more than 500 links in my history. I recently cleared everything in vivaldi and I already have like 10k links in there literally slowing down the browser day after day. Like typing in the address field, opening of sites (and the browser itself), navigation on sites, etc.
Is there a solution or setting to this problem?
Google Earth use a lot of layers in it's surface (maps, weather, hight maps for 3D, also Street view if you zoom in, etc), its normal that it store a lot of links when loading. But in a private Windows there are nothing stored in the browser.
Alternatively you can use the NASA Worldwind (Desktop, online demo without maps) (OpenSource) or Zoom Earth (Online, Weather, Clima, Open Street Map) both real time.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@urzuse7en Hi, there is no setting for this.
As a browser, Vivaldi is obliged to save a new history entry every time a new navigation is made.
The browser can't just say "Oh this is Google Earth so I'm not going to save history".
The only solution is to clear history from such navigations.
Fortunately, Vivaldi makes this easy.
Open the History panel, search for "google.com/maps" and delete all entries.
@Pathduck That's good, but when talking about navigation I don't expect vivaldi to literally track every gesture I make on a site just because it changes the url.
I'll clear it manually or with an extension from now on, but I'd rather have a setting to stop all the junk it generates. It really makes the browser lag on a low-end cpu for no reason.
barbudo2005
Visit Google Earth in a private Window.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@urzuse7en said in Too much data written in the history:
That's good, but when talking about navigation I don't expect vivaldi to literally track every gesture I make on a site just because it changes the url.
Can you find any browser that does not?
Why would you "expect" anything else from Vivaldi than other browsers do?
Uurzuse7en marked this topic as a question
Uurzuse7en has marked this topic as solved
@Pathduck I switched to vivaldi because how insanely customizable it is. I'm sorry that I expected that I could customize something out of the box without an extension. My bad lol...
@urzuse7en, as said, no browser can avoid to add links to the history, it only is possible in private Windows (it is not really private, webpages see you the same, but it's private because it is nothing stored locally).
In Vivaldi you can only edit the permissions of webpages in the privacy settings.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@urzuse7en Just because it's customizeble doesn't mean it's got a setting for every single edge case user need out there
