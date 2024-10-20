No autoscroll on middle mouse button
you know how on every other browser that exists you can click middle mouse button and that will let you quickly scroll up and down? yeah vivaldi has that on windows but not linux and its bafflingly grotesque this STILL hasnt been fixed
mib2berlin Soprano
@circuitsystem
Hi, which other Chromium browser on Linux does this?
Tested on Chromium, Chrom, Edge and Brave.
@circuitsystem It's been available for some time now as a command line option "--enable-blink-features=MiddleClickAutoscroll". It works really nice too
@lfisk ive command line as in a vivaldi-command-line or using the terminal? cause i have 0 clue how to access the vivaldi-command-line
@mib2berlin other chromium browsers? only ever liked vivaldi so i have no idea. firefox and its forks tho it works perfectly fine no hassle
mib2berlin Soprano
@circuitsystem
Hi, Firefox is completely different so you cant really compare but anyway.
You can test the command line option with starting Vivaldi from a terminal with:
vivaldi --enable-blinkfeatures=MiddleClickAutoscroll
You can edit your desktop shortcut but it depends on your DE how, with KDE it looks like:
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin i typed that in the terminal. it did nothing. unless there's a vivaldi terminal i dont know about. And I'm on Mint + Cinnamon, I cant find such a menu anywhere
mib2berlin Soprano
@circuitsystem
Hm, you are right, it doesn't work in a terminal, I test it only with editing the desktop shortcut.
I am sorry but I have no idea how you edit desktop shortcuts in Cinnamon.
But I guess you know this little icon, I bet we get this to work for you.
There is already an old feature request to add this option into Vivaldi settings.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24466/middle-click-scrolling-for-linux-version
@circuitsystem said in No autoscroll on middle mouse button:
i typed that in the terminal. it did nothing. unless there's a vivaldi terminal i dont know about.
he has a typing error in his post, the correct one is
--enable-blink-features=MiddleClickAutoscroll
with a dash between "blink" and "features"
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@npro nope didnt work "command not found"
@circuitsystem From a terminal here running Debian 12...
vivaldi-stable --enable-blink-features=MiddleClickAutoscroll
@circuitsystem then you should use
vivaldi-stableinstead of
vivaldi(as lfisk also said). The rest about how to put it as an argument you can ask it in the Mint forums, or search the internet, or look it up in Mint's manual -there used to be one iirc- or try finding it on your own. It shouldn't be that hard, more or less all deskop environments provide it rather easily.
@lfisk said in No autoscroll on middle mouse button:
vivaldi-stable --enable-blink-features=MiddleClickAutoscroll
didnt work
-
@npro i was not given an option for normal vivaldi vs stable on the download page. i just took the deb package from the download page
why is it this difficult to get something as simple as MIDDLE MOUSE SCROLL
Ok, can you show us output of these 3 separate commands in the terminal:
whereis vivaldi
whereis vivaldi-stable
whereis vivaldi-snapshot
Also what Vivladi version are you using? Stable or Snapshot?
-
didnt work
yeah